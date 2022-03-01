Ukraine's president thanks British royals William and Kate for their support

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for expressing their solidarity with the people of his homeland.

He said he was "grateful" to the couple who tweeted on Sunday that they stood with "the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight" for the future.

The Cambridges signed off their message with their initials, W and C, indicating they had personally posted the words of support. Despite being known as Kate Middleton, the duchess's name is actually Catherine.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

In response, President Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday: "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

"Good will triumph."

In October 2020, William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

It was the first time in the six months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that Buckingham Palace had hosted foreign dignitaries.

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace's Throne Room.

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in their post which was retweeted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has separately pledged to “continue to bring maximum pressure” on Moscow and make Russian President Vladimir Putin “feel the consequences” of the Ukraine crisis.

On the eve of his trip on Tuesday to Poland and Estonia, Mr Johnson said international leaders agreed that Mr Putin “must fail” after his decision to send troops into the neighbouring country.

Mr Johnson is due to meet leaders in Warsaw and Tallinn and visit British troops serving in Estonia, which shares a border with Russia.