UK's Boris Johnson vows 'maximum pressure’ on Putin before Europe trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will “continue to bring maximum pressure” on Moscow as he pledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “feel the consequences” of the Ukraine crisis.

On the eve of his trip on Tuesday to Poland and Estonia, Mr Johnson said international leaders agreed that Mr Putin “must fail” after his decision to send troops into the neighbouring country.

Mr Johnson is due to meet leaders in Warsaw and Tallinn and visit British troops serving in Estonia, which shares a border with Russia.

“Today I will visit Poland and Estonia, two countries that are acutely affected by the current crisis in Ukraine," he said on Monday.

“We have shared values that are more important than ever to protect, as the humanitarian situation gets worse.

“Alongside all our international allies, the UK will continue to bring maximum pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to ensure he feels the consequences of his actions in Ukraine.

“We speak with one voice when we say, 'Putin must fail'.”

Mr Johnson will meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to underpin the UK’s financial and diplomatic support for central Europe as it faces the prospect of a humanitarian crisis, with Ukrainian migrants continuing to head for Poland.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 People desperate to leave Ukraine try to board a train at the railway station in Lviv. All photos: Oliver Marsden for The National

He will then travel to Estonia, where he will speak with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

They will jointly visit British troops serving “on the front line of Russian aggression” in Tapa, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson will also meet Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and President Alar Karis to discuss European security and stability.

Poland and Romania joined a G7, EU and Nato leaders’ call on Monday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

Downing Street said the leaders “agreed to pursue every avenue to ensure that Putin fails in his ambitions”.

Mr Johnson stressed the need for allies to continue to provide Kiev with defensive weapons and to support Ukraine’s neighbours, including Poland, in dealing with “large numbers of Ukrainians escaping violence in the country”.