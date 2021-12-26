Nancy Ajram and Ramy Ayach to perform in Egypt on New Year's Eve

Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Ramy Ayach will ring in the New Year in Egypt with an outdoor concert on the Red Sea.

Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad will also perform at the event taking place at the beachfront Tolip Resort El Galala Majestic in Ain Sokhna on Friday.

From 9pm until 4am the next day, the celebrations will include a DJ, belly dancer and countdown to 2022.

In addition, Egyptian star Mohamed Hamaki of Ahla Haga Feeki fame will headline a concert at the five-star resort on Thursday.

Concert-goers can opt to book a package including accommodation and tickets for the two-day Al Galala New Year’s Carnival.

About two hours from Cairo on the western side of the Gulf of Suez, Al Galala is a new national development project constructed over the past six years. The city on a mountain plateau includes hotels, a marina and a university that opened in 2020.

The government is keen to promote the city as a tourism destination for both Egyptians and foreigners.

The New Year’s concert is one of the first major entertainment events to take place in the new city.

Ajram, known as the queen of Arabic pop, performed in Dubai last month at Expo 2020 Dubai alongside Ragheb Alama. On December 16, she was at Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival.

The mega-star has a large fan base in Egypt. She last held concerts in June at a Cairo hotel and in November 2020 at Cairo International Stadium.

Ayach opened last year’s El Gouna Film Festival on the Red Sea with a new song Dokki Ya Mazzika.

Tickets for Al Galala New Year’s Carnival range from 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($63) to 3,600 Egyptian pounds for each event and are available online at Tazkarti