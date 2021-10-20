Emirati artists transform Dubai parking metres into artworks

Paying for your parking in Dubai is about to get much more colourful, as the RTA has teamed up with five Emirati digital artists, who have transformed parking metres around the city.

The second phase of the Parking Metres Project, a creative initiative between Brand Dubai and the RTA, has been launched with artists using the metres as their canvases to create works under the theme, Tradition Meets Modernity. The Parking Metres Project is a part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai's vision of transforming the city into an open-air museum.

The artworks can be seen in busy and popular neighbourhoods around Dubai, including around the Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Business Bay, 2nd December Street, Marsa Dubai, Al Ras, Gold Souq, Al Shindagha, Al Buteen, Al Rigga and Rega Al Buteen.

The 10 parking metres decorated by Emirati artists as part of the Parking Metres Project. Photo: Brand Dubai

The Emirati artists participating in the project include artist and illustrator Mohamed AlJneibi, who experiments with different mediums and art styles including Cubist and Surrealist for his visual storytelling; and Saeed Alemadi, whose art blends popular cartoon characters with Emirati culture and heritage.

Also working on the project are Maryam Alobeidli, founder of Kadi's Art Organisation; Alia Alhammadi, whose comic and illustration art combines elements of culture, literature, music and nature; and Alya Fowzan, who uses watercolours, coloured pencils and digital programmes for her illustrations.

Read more Stunning photos of Ain Dubai taken over a nine-month period

“The diverse artworks featured on the parking metres serve as a fascinating showcase of Dubai’s rich heritage and modern multicultural character. These creative projects are aimed at enhancing Dubai’s public spaces as part of the vision to further consolidate the emirate’s position as the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination,” says Shaima Al Suwaidi, city branding manager at Brand Dubai.

Fatma Al Mulla, project manager for the Parking Metres Project said: “We have selected five exceptionally talented Emirati digital artists to curate a series of unique aesthetic experiences as part of the effort to transform the city into a canvas for art and creativity. One of the key objectives of this project is to support talented local artists who have made a mark in Dubai’s art world.”