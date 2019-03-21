What is Nowruz 2022? Communities across the world celebrate a new year

Happy Nowruz, or Nowruz Piroz Be: Sunday marks the beginning of a new year for many communities across the globe, particularly those that run along the historical Silk Road. It's estimated that around 300 million people celebrate the holiday.

Google has even marked the occasion of what is known as Iranian New Year with a special, colourful doodle depicting leaves and blooming flowers.

The celebration of renewal, and the coming spring, is said to date back to at least the 6th century BCE: it is one of the holiest days in the ancient Zoroastrian calendar.

It is marked across the globe, including in parts of Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, India, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

While there are many unique traditions connected to the new year that run across the globe, almost all communities will mark today with some sort of feast, and by spending time with family members and friends.

Many households will also clean their house (a spring clean, if you will), buy auspicious items such as flowers or fish and decorate their doors and windows with floral gardens. Symbolic items will also be placed on a table in the home: including water, candles and traditional food and fruits.

In more regional celebrations, people in Kyrgyzstan display traditional horsemanship to mark the arrival of a New Year, and this photo from 2019 shows people carrying torches up a mountain in Akra, near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan:

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan. Reuters

The holiday is a secular one for many of the communities that celebrate it, but remains a holy day for Zoroastrians and people of the Baha'i faith. It also marks the first day of the first month in the ancient Persian calendar — this month is called Farvardin.

Nowruz usually falls on March 21, but the date does occasionally change by one day either way.

This year celebrations begin on March 20.

It is always the day of the astronomical vernal equinox. The early origins of the day are said to date back to a mythical king: Jamshid, who saved mankind from an eternal winter.

The celebration was added to the Unesco list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2010.