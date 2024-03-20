Sheikh Mohamed offers Nowruz greetings

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent his best wishes to those celebrating the festival of Nowruz, the Iranian new year.

“I extend my sincere best wishes to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world, and hope that the year ahead is one of peace and prosperity for you and your families,” he wrote on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Nowruz is believed to date back to about the sixth century BC, and is one of the holiest days in the ancient Zoroastrian calendar.

About 300 million people are said to observe the holiday, which celebrates renewal and the coming spring, every year.

The word Nowruz loosely translates to new day, combining the Farsi words “now”, meaning new, and “ruz”, meaning day.

It is traditionally marked in parts of Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, India, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.