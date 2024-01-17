US designates Houthis as global terrorist organisation

The Biden administration on Wednesday listed Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a specially designated global terrorist organisation, three senior White House officials confirmed.

The move comes as tensions soar in the Red Sea, where the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks targeting commercial and military vessels in the international waterway, which is vital to global shipping.

On Tuesday, US forces hit Houthi anti-ship missile launchers in Yemen, their third strike in a week.

“Let's be clear, we are taking this action because of the Iranian-backed Houthis' continued attacks on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” a White House official said.

“These attacks are a clear example of terrorism, and a violation of international law, and a major threat to lives, global commerce and they jeopardise the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

The White House hopes the designation will pressure the Houthis into curtailing their attacks on the Red Sea, which have not abated despite several US-led strikes on Houthi militia sites in Yemen.

The Houthis say their attacks on ships are in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delisted the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation and as specially designated global terrorists in February 2021, as the Biden administration sought to make it easier to get humanitarian aid into Yemen.

In its waning days, the Trump administration designated the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, despite the strong objections of human rights and humanitarian aid groups.

The foreign terrorist designation barred Americans and people and organisations subject to US jurisdiction from providing “material support” to the Houthis.

A senior official defended the administration's decision to remove the Houthis from the Foreign Terrorist Organisation list back in 2021, saying it was the “correct step” at the time as it recognised the “very dire humanitarian situation in Yemen”.

By relisting the Houthis as specially designated global terrorists rather than a foreign terrorist organisation, the White House hopes to limit the impact on the Yemeni people, as the previous classification carries harsher restrictions.

The designation will go into effect in 30 days, which Washington said should give it time to ensure its effects only damage the Houthis, not Yemeni citizens.

“We're rolling out, as we take this action, unprecedented carveouts and licences to help prevent adverse impact on the Yemeni people,” a senior administration official said.

“The people of Yemen should not pay the price for the actions of the Houthis.”

On Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Washington remains “vigilant” against the possibility that recent violence in the Red Sea may be “on a path of escalation”.

But Mr Sullivan, who spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said Washington “sees a pathway” towards working with the Houthis.

“We have to guard against and be vigilant against the possibility that, in fact, rather than heading towards de-escalation, we are on a path of escalation that we have to manage,” Mr Sullivan said.

He said managing regional escalation “to the maximum extent possible” and getting “on a path of diplomacy” remains a “central focus” of Washington’s strategy in the Middle East amid the continued threat of Israel’s war in Gaza spilling into the wider region.

Ellie Sennett contributed to this report.

