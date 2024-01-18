LATEST NEWS
The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) launches Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea Jan. 12, 2024. As a part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

Israel-Gaza war live: US hits Yemen with fresh strikes after Houthi drone hits ship

Yemen's Iran-backed rebels launched drone at US ship in Gulf of Aden

  • Israel kills seven Palestinians in West Bank drone strikes
  • US to relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists
  • Iraqi Kurdish PM cancels meeting with Iran minister in protest over Erbil attack
  • Israel and Hamas reach agreement to deliver aid, says Qatar
  • Gaza death toll rises to 24,448, with 61,504 injured
100 days of Israel Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 18, 2024, 4:33 AM