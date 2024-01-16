US hits Houthi missile launchers in Yemen

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US forces destroyed four Houthi missile launchers in Yemen early on Tuesday, a US defence official has confirmed.

The launchers were deemed to be an imminent threat to “commercial and US forces’ vessels in the area”, the official told The National.

The strike was considered successful, the official added, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

The US strike came a day after Houthi forces hit the US-owned and operated dry bulk ship Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile.

Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have continued even after the US and Britain last week launched an initial wave of strikes to degrade Houthi capabilities.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran and control much of northern and central Yemen including the capital Sanaa, had vowed to retaliate after the attacks and appear to not have been deterred in their campaign.

The Houthis say their are attacks are aimed at Israeli-linked vessels as a response to the war in Gaza.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal, the fastest freight route from Asia to Europe. Many ships have been forced to take the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope instead.