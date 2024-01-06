Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes after window blows out

US-based Alaska Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a flight with 177 people on-board was forced to made an emergency landing when a window panel blew out after take-off.

The incident happened a week after Boeing urged airlines to inspect 737 Max aircraft for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Major airline customers for Boeing's 737 Max model include flydubai, Southwest, United, American Airlines, Ryanair, Air Canada, Turkish Airlines and some Chinese carriers, as regulators across the world say they are “closely monitoring” the situation.

The incident on Friday involved Flight 1282, which had departed from Portland International Airport in Oregon.

The FAA said cabin crew reported a pressurisation issue and the flight returned to the ground 20 minutes after it took off.

Images posted on social media showed the window panel of a plane blown out, with emergency oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

“Following Friday's event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft,” Alaska Airlines chief executive Ben Minicucci said.

“Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections,” he said, anticipating checks would be finished in a few days.

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Passenger Diego Murillo told KPTV the gap was “as wide as a refrigerator” and described hearing a “really loud bang” as the oxygen masks dropped from above.

“They said there was a kid in that row whose shirt was sucked off him and out of the plane and his mother was holding on to him to make sure he didn't go with it,” he said.

This is the door (in the red circle) that separated from the aircraft (image not the same registration, but same aircraft type).



Alaska’s 737-9 MAX seating configuration is not dense enough to require the mid-aft cabin exit, so the door is deactivated and standard sidewall… pic.twitter.com/nXUHSoymBY — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 6, 2024

Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, told CNN that a window popped off soon after take-off.

Another passenger, Vi Nguyen, told The New York Times that a loud noise during the flight had woken her.

“I open up my eyes and the first thing I see is the oxygen mask right in front of me and I look to the left and the wall on the side of the plane is gone,” she said.

“The first thing I thought was, 'I'm going to die'.”

Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said the incident shows the importance of passengers keeping their seatbelts buckled while seated in an airplane.

"Whenever you have a rapid decompression such as this, it's a major safety event," he said.

"I can't imagine what these passengers experienced. It would have been loud. The wind would be rushing through that cabin. It was a probably pretty violent situation, and definitely a scary situation."

The National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and Alaska Airlines have launched investigations into the incident.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and six crew members,” the airline said.

“While this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation.”

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 returned safely to @flyPDX around 5 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 5, after the crew reported a pressurization issue. The aircraft was traveling to @flyONT in California. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 6, 2024

The Boeing 737 Max 9 plane took off at 5.07pm, heading to Ontario, California, before returning to the Portland airport, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The plane was certified airworthy in October and was newly delivered to Alaska Airlines, according to the FAA registry website.

Boeing wrote on X that it was gathering more information and a technical team stood ready to support the investigation.

In his statement, Mr Minicucci said Alaska Airlines was “working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred”.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority says it is “monitoring the situation very closely”.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” it said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are maintaining contact with industry, Boeing and the FAA.”

Flight 1282 and our next steps with the Boeing MAX-9: https://t.co/LFxJvQYNcA pic.twitter.com/oemRokr1tz — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

Boeing has struggled in recent years with technical and quality control issues related to its 737 MAX models.

Last week, the US company told airlines that MAX aircraft should be inspected to check for loose hardware on rudder control systems after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance.

The company discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with a nut that was not properly tightened, it said.

Boeing's 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide following two MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people in total.

In 2019, the UAE’s regulator, the General Civil Aviation Authority issued a Safety Decision, meaning that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could not operate in UAE airspace.

It led to flydubai's fleet of 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and three MAX 9 aircraft being immediately removed from operational service.

The FAA only approved the planes' resuming of service after the company made changes to its flight control system.

Following “an exhaustive 20-month review by aviation stakeholders, there were a series of enhancements to the aircraft and its systems,” flydubai said in a statement.