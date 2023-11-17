Jury convicts man who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer

A federal jury on Thursday convicted a man for attacking Paul Pelosi – former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband – with a hammer.

David DePape broke into the Pelosis' home on October 28 last year while the House speaker was in Washington. There, DePape assaulted the 82-year-old Mr Pelosi with a hammer.

A jury in San Francisco jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official, the US Attorney's office said.

READ MORE Paul Pelosi video footage shows violent hammer attack

Each crime carries a potential prison sentence of 20 and 30 years, respectively.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time,” a representative for Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

“The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week.

“Thankfully, Mr Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery.”

A spokesperson for Speaker Pelosi issued this statement on behalf of the Pelosi family: pic.twitter.com/fZiQvxmj8I — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 16, 2023

During the trial, DePape said that he had wanted to kidnap and interrogate Ms Pelosi, and break her knees if he suspected her of lying. Ms Pelosi was not at home during the break-in.

Evidence also shown during the trial found DePape to be influenced by conspiracy theories and that he questioned the Holocaust, Reuters reported.