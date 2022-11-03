Paul Pelosi leaves hospital after attack in California home

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, left hospital on Thursday after treatment for injuries from a violent attack by an intruder in his California home last week.

Mr Pelosi needed skull surgery and other treatment after the alleged attacker, David DePape, assaulted him with a hammer in the Pelosis' San Francisco residence.

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff and the entire [...] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received," Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family, who request privacy.”

Mr DePape told investigators he wanted to meet Ms Pelosi and to “break her kneecaps” if she did not tell the “truth” about the “lies” he believed that Democrats spread.

“Thankfully, by the grace of God, Paul survived all this,” US President Joe Biden said during a speech on anti-democratic threats on Wednesday evening.

The assault marks the latest incidence of political violence in the country.

Two of the highest-ranking Republicans in Congress condemned the attack: Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted”, while House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in an interview: “What happened to Paul Pelosi is wrong”.

Meanwhile, others in the Republican Party, including candidates running in the midterms, were silent or spread conspiracy theories about the attack.

“There's an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence,” Mr Biden said as part of his speech.

“Silence is complicity.”