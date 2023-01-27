Paul Pelosi video footage shows violent hammer attack

Police bodycam footage released on Friday shows Paul Pelosi, husband of US Representative Nancy Pelosi, struggling with an attacker, who repeatedly strikes him in the head with a hammer.

Mr Pelosi was attacked in October by a man who forced his way into the couple's San Francisco, California, home. The man, later identified as David DePape, was arrested at the scene.

The newly released footage shows police officers responding to a distress call. Mr Pelosi can be seen answering the door in pyjamas and a button-up shirt.

Mr DePape is heard saying that everything is fine but when officers order him to put the hammer down, he begins striking Mr Pelosi.

A screenshot from a police bodycam footage shows David DePape lifting a hammer to strike Paul Pelosi. Reuters

The blows to Mr Pelosi occur out of view and the officers can be seen wrestling Mr DePape to the floor in an effort to cuff him, while Mr Pelosi lies on the ground nearby.

The release comes after a coalition of news agencies sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court last month.

A state court judge on Wednesday ruled there was no reason to keep the video secret.

“I don't even know if I want to see it,” Ms Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.

“It'd be a very hard thing to see, an assault on my husband's life.”

The evidence includes portions of Mr Pelosi’s 911 call on October 28, video from Capitol Police surveillance cameras at the San Francisco home and footage from Mr DePape’s interview with police.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty in ongoing state and federal cases. He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report