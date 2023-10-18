Most Palestinians believe Biden can't help negotiate peace with Israel

The vast majority of Palestinians have little or no faith that US President Joe Biden can successfully negotiate for an equitable peace treaty with Israel, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The Gallup World Poll, which was conducted before the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, found that Palestinian hopes for a resolution to the conflict were at their lowest in years.

Four in five Palestinians (81 per cent) said they no longer believe that a permanent peace of any kind will ever prevail, including 84 per cent living in the Gaza Strip.

Only 13 per cent of Palestinians hold any hope that peace may one day be achievable, the poll found.

Mr Biden went to Israel on Wednesday to reaffirm his support for the US ally in a visit that was also supposed to include a trip to Jordan to meet Arab leaders.

That summit was cancelled after the strike on a north Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people.

“Like his predecessors, most Palestinians do not trust Biden to help mediate a fair peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinian Territories,” Gallup said in a news release.

“Eighty-four per cent of Palestinians polled in the months and weeks leading up to Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel said they have little to no trust in Biden, including 70 per cent who said they have 'none at all'.”

The poll also highlighted a generational divide in views on a two-state solution, with younger Palestinians no longer supporting an end to the conflict that would see two countries existing side by side.

Only one in six Palestinians between the ages of 15 and 25 said they support a two-state solution, compared with 34 per cent of Palestinians aged 46 and older.

“Given the youthful demographic of the Palestinian Territories, where 69 per cent of the population is under the age of 29, scepticism among young people signals a concerning turn for the future should a diplomatic solution seem out of reach,” Gallup said.

Protests erupt after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds - in pictures