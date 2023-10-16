Israel's Netanyahu warns of 'harsh moments' before expected Gaza invasion

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised “harsh moments” ahead in the Israel-Hamas war, in an apparent reference to expected military casualties in Israel's planned invasion of Gaza.

He said a ground operation would not be dependent on an investigation into the deadly Hamas operation, known as Al Aqsa Flood, which led to the abduction of nearly 200 people from Israel on October 7.

Mr Netanyahu spoke as Israeli forces massed on the border with Gaza and its air force heavily bombed civilian areas, killing a senior Hamas intelligence official on Monday night.

The Rafah border crossing, where thousands of Gazans are gathering in the hope of escaping to Egypt, remained closed last night as negotiations to allow aid into the enclave and evacuate dual nationals continued.

“There are questions, many questions about the disaster that befell us. We are going to investigate, all of it, we already started drawing lessons,” said Mr Netanyahu during the first parliament session after the summer break.

“But now we are focused on one goal: To unite our forces and to storm ahead to victory. For that we need resilience … there will be harsh moments, sacrifices will be needed, but we will prevail.

“Many people in the world now realise what Israel is now facing.”

Mr Netanyahu also sent a message to Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces in recent days. The Israeli leader referred to the country's 2006 war against the Iran-backed group.

“Don't test us in the north, don't repeat the mistake the mistake you once made – because today the price you will pay is much, much heavier,” he said.

Earlier in the cabinet session, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the public was undergoing a “crisis of trust” towards the Israeli government.

“The people demand responsibility and the restoration of trust and rehabilitation of affected communities. They demand to be heard; they demand a helping hand,” Mr Herzog said.

He accused some sides of attempting to “sow seeds of division and hatred” during the war.

Hamas militants killed about 1,300 people, mostly civilians, in attacks on Israeli settlements on October 7. In retaliatory strikes on Gaza, Israeli forces have killed almost 2,800, most of whom are also civilians.

The cabinet session on Monday came to an abrupt end when sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, signalling rocket attacks claimed by the military wing of Hamas.

The spate of rockets appeared to be the largest attack on Jerusalem since the war began on October 7. No injuries or damage were reported.

The situation in Gaza is “beyond words”, the World Food Programme's Representative and Country Director for Palestine Samer Abdeljaber told The National.

“Our ability to reach [the displaced] with food is dwindling. Bakeries are falling out one after the other, with no electricity or water to keep them working.

“Food that has been coming in from the region is loaded and ready for the green light to reach people. We just need access.

“People in Gaza should not go hungry when food is right next door,” Mr Abdeljaber said.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel where he discussed the provision of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

“The secretary discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu the United States’ close co-ordination with the UN and regional partners to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians,” it added.

“The secretary also discussed our commitment to the safe and speedy release of those held hostage by Hamas.”

This follows a regional tour by Mr Blinken, which also included visits to the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion on the Gaza Strip which Israeli withdrew from in 2004.

The enclave’s food, water and medicine supplies have dwindled, in some places lasting only for a “few more hours” health officials and the UN have said, as incoming international aid is being held up in lorries on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. Israel and Hamas have both denied that a ceasefire has been reached.

Rafah crossing shelled

The Hamas-affiliated radio station Aqsa said Israel shelled the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip late on Monday.

Egyptian officials said four lorries laden with fuel and flying the UN flag, along with other vehicles, were ordered to pull back following what appeared to be an Israeli air strike shortly that targeted the Gaza side of the crossing before nightfall.

There was no immediate confirmation of damage or casualties caused by the strike.

Israeli authorities have warned the heads of several hospitals in Gaza to evacuate the facilities, The National has learnt.

In a video statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it “has not, will not and could not” leave these hospitals while hundreds, including children, lie in intensive care units.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health spokesman Dr Ashraf Al Qudra said 371 families have been impacted, with at least 47 being wiped out.

Gaza’s sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel days after Israel completely sealed off the territory after the Hamas attack.

The World Health Organisation said hospitals are “overflowing” as people seek safety.

The WHO also said water shortages caused by Israel's decision to cut off water supplies, combined with a lack of fuel for pumps and desalination stations, put thousands of hospital patients at risk.

“Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals,” the WHO said.