Netanyahu says no agreement yet to move aid to Gaza through Rafah border crossing

Scores of lorries laden with humanitarian supplies were poised to cross into Gaza on Monday, after a week of relentless Israeli air strikes that have killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, displaced one million and pulverised entire neighbourhoods.

The movement of the supplies was supposed to be made possible by an agreement negotiated by Egypt, the US and Israel on a ceasefire scheduled at 9am, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that a truce had been put in place, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners," read a statement by Mr Netanyahu's office.

Egyptian officials said the aid convoy was expected to start moving about 7am or 10am local time, depending on the ceasefire.

According to the reported agreement, foreign citizens trapped in Gaza by the violence would be allowed to cross into Egypt. There was no word immediately available on their number or nationalities but they are believed to include Europeans and Americans.

Mr Netanyahu's apparent rejection of a ceasefire vetoed a plan to allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza, which Egypt, Israel and the US had been discussing, according to Egyptian officials. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly struck the deal with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in talks in Cairo on Sunday, officials said.

Israel had earlier rejected Cairo's proposals to send aid supplies to Gaza and imposed a blockade of the entire coastal enclave, denying its 2.3 million residents water, fuel and electricity.

Israel's air strikes in Gaza are being carried out in retaliation for an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel that killed at least 1,300 people, mostly civilians. The bombardment has killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and displaced one million.

Near the border, Al Arish airport has been receiving planeloads of relief supplies from donor nations and UN agencies.

According to the Egyptian Red Crescent, more than 2,000 tonnes of aid supplies are currently stored at the airport. It has come from Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Tunisia and the UAE, with the involvement of the UN World Food Programme and Unicef.

Supplies include food, blankets and medical items, including blood storage units.

Kamal Tabikha contributed to this report