NABATIEH, LEBANON - OCTOBER 29: Smoke rises after Israeli army shelling the Kfarchouba (Kafr Shuba) village of Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanon on October 29, 2023. Israel launched 10 missiles into the southern region of Lebanon. Ramiz Dallah / AnadoluNo Use USA No use UK No use Canada No use France No use Japan No use Italy No use Australia No use Spain No use Belgium No use Korea No use South Africa No use Hong Kong No use New Zealand No use Turkey

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel attacks targets in Lebanon and Syria

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas says it is engaged in 'heavy fighting' as Israel steps up ground war

  • Israeli military strikes targets in Lebanon and Syria
  • Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground war
  • Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian Foreign Minister on Gaza
  • Biden and El Sisi discuss need to increase flow of aid into Gaza
  • More than 8,000 people killed in Gaza, including 3,000-plus children
Palestinians check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters

Updated: October 30, 2023, 5:57 AM