'This is Israel's 9/11', UN envoy tells Security Council

Israel’s top envoy to the United Nations has called the Hamas attack “Israel’s 9/11", likening the unprecedented strikes against Israeli soldiers and civilians to the 2001 Al Qaeda attacks against the US that reshaped the course of the 21st century.

The comments by Ambassador Gilad Erdan came ahead of an emergency session of the UN Security Council, where the Palestinian envoy pleaded for Israeli to abandon its forceful response that he said was sure to kill Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

Mr Erdan showed journalists graphic pictures of Israeli civilians being taken captive by Hamas.

“This is Israel's 9/11 and Israel will do everything to bring our sons and daughters back home,” Mr Erdan said.

“These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes” he said.

“Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure, to completely erase it, so that such horrors are never committed again.”

Aside from killing nearly 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, the September 11 attacks also mark one of America's greatest intelligence failures. Saturday's Hamas attacks also seem to have blindsided Israeli and US intel services.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, holds up a photograph of an Israeli woman with a Hamas fighter. EPA

Mr Erdan appealed to the international community to give Israel its full support and to condemn the actions of Hamas.

Also addressing reporters was Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riad Mansour, who implored the international community to pressure Israel to abandon its use of force and embrace a path to peace “where neither Palestinians nor Israelis are killed.”

“This is not a time to let Israel double-down on its terrible choices,” he said. “This is a time to tell Israel it needs to change course, that there is a path to peace where neither Palestinians nor Israelis are killed.”

He said Israel should be held to the same standards that Palestinians are when it comes to violence

“You cannot say: 'Nothing justifies killing Israelis', and then provide justifications for killing Palestinians. We are not subhumans,” he said.

Mr Mansour, questioning the absence of international protection when Israel violates international law, challenged the unequal treatment, asking, “aren't Palestinian lives worth saving?”

The Permanent Observer from the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, speaking to the media on Sunday. EPA

Saudi-Israel deal

Mr Erdan spoke about prospects of a deal that would see Israel and Saudi Arabia establish formal relations for the first time. The agreement has been in the work for months and some analysts say Hamas's attack on Saturday was partly aimed at derailing it.

“There doesn't seem to be any compelling reason why normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia should be off the table,” he said.

“There are moderate countries in our region that seek peaceful coexistence, and Saudi Arabia is undoubtedly among them.”

He went on to accuse Iran of actively working to hinder the chances of a deal.

Ahead of the closed-door Security Council meeting, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called for condemnation of the Hamas attack.

“I expect to hear from the other Council members very strong condemnation of these heinous acts of terrorism committed against the Israeli people and their government,” Mr Wood told reporters.

Meanwhile, across town, demonstrators in New York's Times Square voiced their support for Palestine, chanting “Free Palestine.”

On the other side of the street, Israelis, separated by a metal fence enforced by police, displayed their opposition by waving flags and shouting, “Shame on you!”

Mounir Attalah, a member of the Palestinian youth movement, told The National that he joined the protests because the people of Gaza “refuse to die quietly, and we're here to support the right of an occupied people to resist their occupation.”