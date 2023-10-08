Israel in ‘state of war’ as death toll surpasses 600

Follow live updates on the Israel-Gaza violence here

Israel is now in an official state of war as fighting with Hamas rages, the government has said.

“The political-security cabinet last night approved the state of war and, accordingly, the taking of significant military operations. This is in accordance with Article 40 of the Basic Government Law,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday afternoon.

"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday," it added in a statement published to social media platform X.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in two days of fighting in Israel and Gaza.

The death toll is in Israel is now at 600, according to Israeli media reports, with more than 400 killed in Gaza.

At least 2,000 others have been injured.

An unknown number of Israelis and foreign nationals have been taken hostage by Hamas, which said it would release the exact number later on Sunday.

The violence is unlike anything seen in Israel or Gaza in recent years.

Israel has launched a wave of air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip since Saturday morning, when hundreds of Hamas militants crossed into Israel.