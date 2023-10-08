Israel retaliates with artillery fire at Lebanon following cross-border shooting

Follow the latest updates on the Israel-Gaza violence here.

The Israeli army said it launched artillery fire into Lebanon on Sunday after a shooting at the border claimed by Hezbollah.

“Artillery forces of the IDF are now attacking the area in Lebanon from which shooting was carried out a few minutes ago into Israeli territory,” the army said.

Israel’s army radio also broadcast initial reports of mortar fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it launched artillery and guided missiles at Israel following Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militia said that the attack targeted three posts, including a “radar site” in the Shebaa Farms, which Beirut views as Israeli-occupied Lebanese land.

It comes as Israel and Gaza endure their worst violence in years, with more than 220 Palestinians and 250 Israelis killed since Saturday when Hamas militants crossed into Israel.

Smoke could be seen rising from the area in footage posted to social media, and residents of towns in northern Israel have been instructed to stay near shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned of a “long war” as Israel grapples with some of the worst violence seen in decades, with a “significant number” of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas militants.

It has responded by launching a barrage of air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 220 Palestinians and injuring more than 1,700.

The violence has stoked tensions with neighbouring countries.

Lebanese protesters and soldiers gathered at the border with Israel on Saturday as Hamas militants infiltrated almost 20 towns and villages bordering the Gaza Strip, taking a “significant number” of hostages and killing dozens at an outdoor festival.

Militants could be seen shooting at civilians in the town of Sderot, where they occupied the police station for several hours and went on house-to-house searches.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a number of Jordanians have tried to enter the occupied West Bank, where four Palestinians were killed on Saturday.

Hospitals in the West Bank have declared a state of emergency amid the violence in Gaza and have said they are ready to treat the wounded.