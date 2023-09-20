Israel's Netanyahu says 'historic' peace deal with Saudi Arabia is possible

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that a “historic” peace deal with Saudi Arabia was possible.

“We can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Mr Netanyahu said ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Netanyahu added that such a deal could “go a long way” to finding peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

His remarks came during a bilateral meeting between him and US President Joe Biden, who expressed disbelief that the conversation would have taken place a decade ago.

READ MORE Israel and US express hope for Saudi deal

The White House has said that helping to form links between Saudi Arabia and Israel is a key priority for the Biden administration, and several of its officials have visited the region in recent months.

Mr Netanyahu was scheduled to address the UN General Assembly later on Wednesday.