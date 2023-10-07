Hamas attack complicates talks on Israeli-Saudi relations, experts say

The attack Hamas launched against Israel on Saturday prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tell Israelis to prepare for a "long war" and raised tensions across the region.

The assault caught Israeli intelligence services flat footed, with the US also seeming to have had no inkling that an attack was imminent.

The US shares intelligence with Israel and the consensus in Washington had been that the security situation in the country was better than it had been of late.

That had helped to set the scene for the US to hold talks to establish formal ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel under a continuation of the Abraham Accords.

The accords were signed in 2020 by Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. Agreements were later signed between Israel and Morocco and Sudan.

About a week ago, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the “Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades” and sounded rosy about prospects for a Saudi-Israeli deal that reportedly would include US security guarantees and a civilian nuclear programme for Riyadh.

On Saturday, Hamas militants killed more than 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians, took dozens of Israelis hostage and launched more than 3,000 rockets.

Israel vowed to launch a major response and struck targets in Gaza, killing at least 198 people.

“This is going to complicate efforts to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. It will also delay them,” Hani El Masri, a political analyst in Ramallah, told The National.

“It will also reinforce the voices that say that without a Palestinian solution, there is no solution."

Three decades of on-again, off-again US-brokered negotiations have failed to produce a peace agreement and the creation of an independent Palestinian state, which has long been regarded as the key to ending the violence.

That failure has fuelled discontent, especially among Palestinians, as Israel continues to maintain its military occupation of the West Bank.

The situation had long affected efforts to establish ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview last month that an agreement between the kingdom and Israel should include “easing the lives of Palestinians”, without elaborating.

Prince Mohammed denied reports that Riyadh was putting talks on hold because Israel’s right-wing government was unwilling to offer concessions to the Palestinians.

Thomas Warrick, former deputy assistant secretary for counter-terrorism policy at the US Department of Homeland Security, said the latest violence would not change the "underlying strategic dynamic" of a future agreement.

“The normalisation process is being driven by factors in the relationships between and among the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the other countries that are involved,” Mr Warrick, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Coucil, told The National.

“Certainly this is going to put a pause on things, but in actuality it does not change the underlying strategic dynamic.”

But the latest escalation is expected to get worse.

Previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas led to widespread destruction in Gaza and high death tolls.

With a far-right government in Israel, the situation is now even more volatile.

Experts have said a pause in the expansion of Israeli settlements is among the minimum requirements to appease the Palestinians.

But the current make-up of the Israeli government will make such a demand a tough sell. Ministers in Mr Netanyahu's government have openly said they want to pursue the full annexation of the West Bank.

“If it was difficult before, it makes it almost impossible now because any compromise, any gesture, anything that you offer the Palestinians right now will be looked at by the mainstream, let alone the zealots, as rewarding terrorists, as rewarding Hamas who kill people,” Akiva Eldar, a political analyst in Israel, told The National.

“Even the minimum requirements that the Saudis are expecting, such as putting on hold expansion of settlements, is impossible."

