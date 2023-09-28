Former Sudanese minister sanctioned for exacerbating instability

The US on Thursday sanctioned a former Sudanese minister and two companies connected to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

Ali Karti was Sudan's foreign affairs minister in Omar Al Bashir's government. After the Bashir regime fell in 2019, Mr Karti was chosen as leader of the Sudanese Islamic Movement – a group that Washington alleges has actively opposed Sudan's democratic transition.

The US says his actions contributed to the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF.

“He and other hardline Sudanese Islamists are actively obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current war between the [army] and RSF, and opposing Sudanese civilians’ efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Two other companies – one of which is based in Russia – were also sanctioned for contributing to instability in Sudan.

In a separate statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his department has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on people believed to be responsible for undermining Sudan's democratic transition.

“This includes Sudanese Islamists and officials of the former Al Bashir regime, as well as other individuals who are working to suppress human rights and fundamental freedoms or engage in other actions that undermine Sudan’s aspirations for democracy,” he said.

The US has imposed numerous Sudanese-related sanctions since violence between the army and the RSF broke out in April.

Among those who have been placed under sanctions is Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo.