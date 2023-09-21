Sudan’s Al Burhan accuses RSF of war crimes in speech to UNGA

Sudanese army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan accused the opposing militia the Rapid Support Forces of war crimes, in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

“These rebel groups have committed crimes against humanity and war crimes in many corners of Sudan," Gen Al Burhan said.

"They have carried out ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, as well as sexual violence and killing based on ethnicity.

"They are guilty of torture and actions that amount to war crimes in Darfur, Khartoum and other places."

The longtime army general has been locked in a vicious battle with his one-time ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo since fighting broke out in April.

Originally the conflict, which pitted forces loyal to the two military leaders against each other, was confined to the capital Khartoum and neighbouring Omdurman.

But it has since spread to several parts of the country, including the western region of Darfur, an area that has seen decades of violence.

Gen Al Burhan accused the RSF forces of trying to “obliterate the history” of Sudan.

Gen Al Burhan, who flew to New York from Port Sudan, where he has been based since fleeing Khartoum, sought to portray himself as Sudan’s rightful leader and said he was “committed to our previous pledges to transfer power to the people of Sudan".

The war has plunged Sudan into a humanitarian crisis, which the UN High Commission for Refugees fears is only going to worsen.

An estimated five million Sudanese have now been forced from their homes, with many crossing into nearby Chad, stretching the region's capacity to respond to humanitarian needs.

Gen Al Burhan said the conflict was no longer just a Sudanese problem.

“I would like to assure you that the danger of this war is now a threat to regional and international peace and security,” he told the General Assembly.