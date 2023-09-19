Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit

Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City on Monday on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the US for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges.

He was taken to Governors Island in New York Harbor to see the efforts of the Billion Oyster Project.

The organisation is trying to rebuild the oyster reefs that were once abundant in New York waters, and which can help with water filtration and protect against storm damage.

The prince also met on Monday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, according to the UN.

It said the two discussed efforts needed to step up the fight against climate change, as well as ways to finance development and improve implementation of key UN goals.

“Eighty years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the UN, to solve our shared challenges,” the prince said.

“I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world.”

Britain's Prince William shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting. AP

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address problems created by climate change, and is announcing a second group of finalists.

The summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.