Prince William to visit US to attend Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Prince William will travel to New York to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the 2023 finalists of his environmental awards will be named in September.

On the two-day visit, the Prince of Wales will attend events including the summit, where the 15 solutions to “repair the planet” will be unveiled.

The prince was due to attend the inaugural summit, held last year in New York, but was unable to travel as the royal family were observing royal mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and scale-up groundbreaking solutions to repair the planet, with £1 million ($1.3million) in prize money to be presented to winners in five categories, or Earthshots – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate.

Singapore will host the third awards ceremony in November, after award events were held in Boston last year and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021.

Britain's Prince William joins finalists at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on Thursday.

Prince William will begin his official trip on September 18, and the summit, which is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, will be held the following day.

It will bring together earlier Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale up their innovative solutions.

Former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global adviser to Earthshot Prize winners, will speak at the event.