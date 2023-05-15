Prince William's third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony to be held in Singapore

The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be held in Singapore where there will be an expanded week of events promoting the winning ideas.

Prince William said the third annual awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on November 7, after London held the inaugural 2021 event and Boston hosted last year.

“The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there,” he said.

“After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that the Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”

Created by the Prince of Wales in 2020, the Earthshot Prize supports projects aimed at protecting the planet, with winners receiving a £1 million ($1.24 million) grant for their environmental work. The initiative aims to discover, accelerate and scale solutions to tackle climate change.

For the first time this year, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a week-long series of events, called Earthshot Week.

The week, starting on November 6, will be aimed at mobilising and scaling innovative solutions across the planet.

Members of the public will be invited to attend the events, centred on this year's cohort of Earthshot Prize solutions.

This year's Earthshot Prize finalists are set to be announced in the autumn.

The five Earthshot awards are Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World, and Fix Our Climate.

More than 1.5 million people are said to have benefited directly from the work of the first winners, with more than 7,000 hectares of land and almost 2.1 million hectares of ocean protected or restored.

Earthshot says that translates to more than 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions reduced, avoided or sequestered.

The Earthshot Prize will be supported by strategic partners Temasek Trust, Temasek, GenZero and Conservation International.

Dr M. Sanjayan, chief executive of Conservation International, said: “The Earthshot Prize is an extraordinary effort to meet our planetary emergencies with optimistic and scalable solutions on an urgent timeline.

“I can’t think of a better place to honour this work. South-east Asia, where Conservation International has worked for three decades, is rich in biodiversity, innovation and problem solvers.

“We’re eager to gather with The Earthshot Prize community in November and continue our work together to foster a world where our air and oceans are clean, waste is eliminated and wildlife, nature and people thrive.”

Earthshot, with a total prize fund of £50 million, will continue every year until 2030.