Prince William and Kate arrive in Boston before Earthshot awards

The UK's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in the US city of Boston on Wednesday before the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.

The bulk of the trip will be focused on the Prince Wales's initiative to find — and fund — the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation through the Earthshot awards, which support companies and people focused on helping the planet.

The royal couple's visit coincides with a trip being made by US President Joe Biden, who will reportedly be making an appearance at a Democratic fundraiser in the city.

The President is expected to meet the royal couple during his visit, reports say.

In their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple's visit will begin with a meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at city hall, and despite a rainy forecast, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to deliver speeches to gathered American supporters.

The couple will on Thursday visit Greentown Labs, a climate tech start-up incubator in Somerville, to learn about local innovations and they will then head to Chelsea to visit Roca, a non-profit focused on reducing youth violence, local news station WBUR reported.

On Friday, their last day in Boston, they will visit Harvard’s Centre on the Developing Child in Cambridge before taking a tour of the John F Kennedy Library with Caroline Kennedy, member of the famed political family and current US ambassador to Australia.

Later that same day, they will reveal the five winners of the Earthshot awards at MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

Earthshot offers £1 million ($1.2 million) in prize money to the winners of five separate categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change. The winners and all 15 finalists also receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.

The initiative, which has a total prize fund of £50 million, was launched in 2021 and will continue every year until 2030, with people from around the world presenting ambitious projects to fix the globe's biggest environmental problems.

The BBC’s Clara Amfo and American actor Daniel Dae Kim are co-hosting the event, and actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley are presenting awards. Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding are performing.

The ceremony will be broadcast by the BBC in the UK, PBS in the US and Multichoice across Africa.