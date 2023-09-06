US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Kyiv for talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Wednesday, hours after Russia launched its first missile attack in a week against the Ukrainian capital.

Mr Blinken, on the first trip to Kyiv by a top US official since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began, is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba among other senior officials as well as civil society figures, a senior State Department official said in a briefing for reporters on the trip.

Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics, criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to "shut up".

Mr Blinken’s trip aimed to assess Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued US support for Kyiv’s efforts to drive out the Kremlin’s forces after 19 months of war amid concerns among some Western allies over the pace of progress, according to US officials.

Washington officials said possible alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain will also be discussed following Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its frequent bombardment of port facilities in the Odesa region from where most grain is transported abroad.

Alternatives may include ships hugging coastlines to keep out of international waters where they could be targeted by Russia’s navy. Other possible overland routes are also being examined.

Mr Blinken’s visit is expected to include the announcement of new military aid of between $175 million to $200 million. Another larger military assistance package is expected later this week.

Other issues, including support for Ukraine’s war-torn economy will be discussed, building on Mr Blinken’s June announcement in London of $1.3 billion in aid to help rebuild Kyiv, with a focus on modernising its energy network that was bombarded by Russia last winter.

Overnight, Russia fired cruise missiles at Kyiv in the first aerial attack on the capital since August 30, according to Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s regional military administration.

Debris from a downed missile struck the premises of a business in Kyiv, igniting a fire and causing damage to the company’s equipment. No casualties were reported.

In the Odesa region, one person was killed in a Russian missile and drone attack that hit Izmail port. The attack damaged grain elevators, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises, local authorities said.

The trip to Ukraine is Mr Blinken’s fourth since the war began, including one very brief excursion over the Polish-Ukrainian border in March 2022, just a month after the Russian invasion.

However, the visit marks the first time America’s top diplomat has spent the night in Ukraine’s capital since he visited Kyiv in January 2022, before the invasion.

US officials said Blinken’s decision to stay overnight in Kyiv is intended to send a symbolic signal of American support for Ukraine as the 18-month-old war drags on.

Discussions over shared priorities with the state of Ukraine’s counter-offensive will be on high on the agenda, a senior US State Department official briefed reporters ahead of the trip, speaking on condition of anonymity- in line with protocols.

The official highlighted the importance of being “well-aligned” on how Ukrainians see developments on the ground many weeks into the fight, which Kyiv’s troops launched in June.

Mr Blinken’s visit comes after some of Ukraine’s allies have privately expressed concern that Ukrainian troops might fail to reach their objectives.

- With reporting from agencies ...