Erdogan holding talks with Putin over Black Sea grain deal

Vladimir Putin said Russia is “open” to negotiations on restoring a grain deal to ensure safe navigation for cargo ships passing through the Black Sea, as Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to make a "very important" announcement following talks involving the two leaders on Monday.

The Turkish President arrived in Russia's Black Sea resort Sochi earlier in the day, hoping to revive the agreement which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier.

"I know you intend to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open to negotiations on this issue," Mr Putin said standing alongside Mr Erdogan.

Russia pulled out of the deal, which allowed for the safe passage of grain from three Ukrainian ports, in July.

Since then Russian missiles have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian grain export infrastructure while Ukrainian drones crippled a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker.

In the leadup to the talks, Russia launched waves of drone attacks on the southern Odesa region, damaging storage and industrial facilities as well as agricultural equipment.

It also targeted two river ports that are the main alternative export routes to the Black Sea.

Uncertainty about the future of supplies from one of the world’s largest grain exporters has contributed to weeks of volatility in global wheat prices, as has the surge in hostilities in and around the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s deputy chief of staff said on Monday that his country was depending on Turkey to support the restoration of the grain deal and was ready to export to poor nations in Africa and Asia.

“The crops in Ukraine this year are quite good. So we are ready,” Ihor Zhovkva said. “The world is suffering when Russia is using aggressive instruments in the food security area.”

Nato member Turkey hopes to use the agreement as a basis for restarting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara has maintained friendly ties with the two sides throughout the war, shying away from western sanctions imposed on Russia and supplying arms to Ukraine.

Russian Demands

Russia has demanded the removal of obstacles to its exports of food and fertilizer, some of which were hit immediately after it invaded Ukraine as banks, insurers and shipment companies steered clear of Russian goods and Baltic nations ceased handling Russian volumes through their ports.

That has not stopped Russia exporting record volumes of wheat, and its fertilizer exports are also recovering to pre-war levels.

Russia also wants to reopen an ammonia pipeline that traverses Ukraine and reconnect Rosselkhozbank, a state-owned lender focused on agriculture, to the Swift system for international payments.

Russia previously said it would not reopen the trade corridor unless its conditions were met.

The United Nations, which was instrumental in securing the original deal, has worked closely with private-sector banks and insurance providers to try to address Russia’s concerns. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently sent Moscow a revised proposal he said could form the basis of a revamped deal.

It remains to be seen if the new terms will be enough to break the impasse.

“We cannot have a Black Sea Initiative that moves from crisis to crisis, from suspension to suspension,” Mr Guterres said last week. “We need to have something that works and that works to the benefit of everybody.”

This is a developing story.