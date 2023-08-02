Russian drones target Kyiv and Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and grain storage

Russian drones targeted Kyiv and damaged infrastructure at the port in Odesa on Tuesday night in the latest attack on the Black Sea coastal city since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 23 Shahed drones during the night, mostly in Odesa and Kyiv.

All 10 drones directed at Kyiv were intercepted, reported Serhii Popko, head of the city administration.

Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defence systems were activated. Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a non-residential building, Mr Popko said.

The Ukrainian army said it also repelled Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov across the Black Sea aimed at the Odesa region.

But the attack resulted in damage to a grain elevator and a fire at facilities used to transport the country's crucial grain exports.

“The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defence forces worked non-stop for almost three hours,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

Regional governor Oleg Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.

“As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged,” he said.

Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city and one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from the grain deal last month.

The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey a year ago, had allowed Ukraine to keep exports flowing through its deep water ports on the Black Sea in order to ease a global food crisis.

Russia quit the deal on July 17, complaining that sanctions on its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been eased, and warned that ships heading to Ukrainian seaports could be considered military targets.

As a result of the deal's collapse Ukrainian grain exports in July were down 40 per cent from June, analysts said on Tuesday.

Formerly obscure ports, Izmail and Reni, have become crucial to global food supplies and are struggling to process all the grain, causing a massive bottleneck.

The Danube River port of Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.

But these ports have also become targets.

In late July, Russian drones targeted Izmail, destroying a grain warehouses.

And on Sunday, Ukrainian media reported several foreign cargo ships had arrived at the port from the Black Sea for the first time since the expiration of the grain deal.

Last week, Kyiv said it lacks the means to defend itself against strikes on its grain infrastructure carried out by Russia, which is blocking “virtually all” Ukrainian ports, according to an army spokeswoman.

The attacks come a day after Russia said it downed a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in Moscow's financial district was struck for the second time in days.

On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.