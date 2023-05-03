Moscow bans drone flights after 'Putin assassination attempt'

The Kremlin said it had shot down drones launched by Ukraine, which it claimed were intended to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Two drones were used in the alleged attack, but both were disabled by Russian defences, the Kremlin said in a statement released on Wednesday.

It did not provide any evidence for the attack and Ukraine has not commented so far.

Mr Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings in Moscow, according to the statement from the Kremlin.

RIA news agency said Mr Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke rising over the Kremlin buildings.

The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighbourhood that faces the Kremlin across the Mosvka River and picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.

Read more Russia arrests Ukrainian agents accused of planning attacks in Crimea

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin .. the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said on Wednesday, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act".

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ...

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

“We view these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president,” it said.

Shortly before the Kremlin statement was released, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital.

In a statement, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities".

He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".

Separately, the Kremlin said that the May 9 Victory Day parade would go ahead in Moscow despite the incident, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

This is a developing story ...