US state representative attacked while attending Eid Al Adha prayers

A Connecticut state representative was assaulted while attending Eid Al Adha prayers, according to state officials.

Maryam Khan, a Democrat who represents a riding in the state capital Hartford, was allegedly attacked while attending prayers at the XL Centre on Wednesday morning.

According to Hartford Police, the assailant made "unwanted advances" towards Ms Khan, before preventing her from leaving and assaulting her.

The suspect, 30, then tried to flee the scene but was "detained by civilian bystanders", Hartford Police said.

Andrey Desmond has been charged with unlawful restraint, assault, breach of the peace and interfering with the police.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack.

“At this point in the investigation motive is unknown,” Lt Aaron Boisvert told The National.

The incident sparked condemnation from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

“My heart is with Rep Maryam Khan,” Mr Lamont said. “It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer.”

Please keep @khanforconn in your prayers.



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 29, 2023

Mr Lamont added that Ms Khan is “a dedicated public servant who cares deeply about passing legislation that uplifts her constituents”.

According to police Ms Khan "suffered minor injuries".

Ms Khan, who emigrated from Pakistan as a child, was the first Muslim to elected to the Connecticut State House in 2022.