Jovial Modi cracks jokes at White House state dinner

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jovial approach to a state dinner at the White House after a busy day of meetings and appearances on his US state visit.

In a toast to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a dinner in his honour on Thursday, Mr Modi jested on the topics of Indian and American cultural exchange and his singing chops.

“I know your hospitality has moved your guests to sing. I wish, I too, had the singing talent,” Mr Modi joked. “I could have also sang before you all.”

He was referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who surprised guests when he got up onstage during a White House state dinner honoring him in April and belted out a rendition of “American Pie,” one of his favorite songs, to raucous applause.

Just as Mr Biden and Mr Modi are using the trip to enhance thier personal ties, Americans and Indians are also reaching better understanding, Mr Modi quipped.

“We can pronounce each other's names correctly. We can understand each other's accent better,” he joked. “Kids in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu,’” a catchy song from the Indian movie RRR.

After the toast, the Indian leader and other guests, including tech leaders, designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King, ate a vegetarian meal, the lavish feast making up for a 2014 banquet when Mr Modi was fasting and could not partake.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

“I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it,” he told Mr Biden.

“Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today.”

Jill Biden enlisted California-based chef Nancy Curtis to help in the kitchen. Curtis specialises in plant-based cooking and said the menu “showcases the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors.”

Saffron risotto accompanied the mushroom main course, and dessert was infused with cardamom and rose syrup. She used millet because India is leading an international year of recognition for the grain.

Mr Modi's visit was not without controversy. His speech to Congress, normally a bipartisan affirmation of a visiting leader from an allied nation, was boycotted by some liberal lawmakers, who cited the Modi government's treatment of India's Muslim minority.

"I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press to join me in doing the same," representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Modi's speech to the Congress also drew a crowd of onlookers who chanted "Modi, Modi" at applause lines.

As some 7,000 well-wishers gathered for a colourful opening ceremony at the White House, a far smaller group of demonstrators gathered blocks away to protest the Biden administration's coziness with Modi, who leads the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Modi is seeking to raise the status that India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion and fifth-largest economy, has on the world stage as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse while navigating strained ties with China.

His participation in a White House press conference itself was a reflection of contrasting political traditions, marking the first time the BJP leader has taken questions in such a format in his nine-year tenure.

Asked by a US reporter about what steps he would take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities, Mr Modi said "there's absolutely no space for discrimination" in India.

Mr Biden told reporters he and Modi had a straightforward discussion about democratic values.