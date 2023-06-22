Modi state dinner menu at White House will be 'stunning' vegetarian feast on US visit

The White House is serving a “stunning” vegetarian feast for Thursday night's state dinner honouring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the prepared menu, the first course will feature a marinated millet and grilled corn-kernel salad that includes local watermelon and avocado sauce.

The main course will be stuffed portobello mushrooms with saffron-infused risotto. And guests can request for it to be topped with sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped millet cakes or summer squashes.

First lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis of California, along with in-house Executive Chef Cris Comerford and Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison, on the menu.

“This is definitely a pinnacle moment in my career, and truly a pleasure to be able to work with the first lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life,” Ms Curtis said.

Ms Biden described Ms Curtis as a “plant-based pioneer” and said she and the other chefs had created “a stunning vegetarian menu”.

Mr Modi, a Hindu, presents himself as an ascetic who adheres to his religion’s strictures on vegetarianism and yoga. Earlier in the day, he led a yoga session in New York at the UN headquarters.

“With this official state visit, we are bringing together the world's oldest and the world's largest democracies,” Ms Biden said.

“After years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges, but our relationship isn't only about government.

“We're celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe, those who feel the bonds of home both in both of our countries.”

First lady Jill Biden and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. EPA

Mr Modi is in Washington on a state visit with President Joe Biden and the two leaders will have formal White House talks on Thursday.

The Indian Prime Minister has also met Elon Musk in New York.

Dessert on Thursday night will be a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

“We have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine, also seasoned with Indian elements and flavours,” Ms Curtis said.

The first lady also described “thoughtfully planned” and “warm” decor that features the India state flag, lotus blooms and the national birds of both countries – the peacock and bald eagle.

She said that American vocalist Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group from the University of Pennsylvania, will perform after the meal.