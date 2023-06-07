‘We are not alone’: Whistleblower says US is hiding alien technology

A former intelligence official has reportedly handed classified information to the US Congress revealing that the government possesses “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles.

David Grusch, 36, a former combat officer in Afghanistan, served with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force from 2019 to 2021.

The whistleblower told science and technology news site The Debrief that alien technology – from partial fragments to intact vehicles – had been recovered for decades by the government and defence contractors.

After analysis, the objects are said to be “of exotic origin [non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin] based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures”, he said.

US intelligence official Jonathan Grey, of the National Air and Space Intelligence Centre (Nasic), told The Debrief that “exotic materials” exist.

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” he said.

“Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

Mr Grusch said information on these vehicles was being illegally withheld from Congress.

He said when he turned over classified information about the vehicles, he suffered retaliation from government officials. He left the government in April after a 14-year career in US intelligence.

'A global phenomenon'

Active and retired intelligence officials with knowledge of the deeply covert programmes have independently provided similar, corroborating information, both on and off the record, the report said.

The task force was established to investigate UAPs – previously referred to as “unidentified flying objects”.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Mr Grusch said, referring to information he provided Congress and the current ICIG. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

The report said for many decades, the Air Force carried out a disinformation campaign to discredit reported sightings of unexplained objects. But Congress is now pressing for answers.

Retired Army Col Karl Nell, now an aerospace executive, worked with Mr Grusch on the UAP Task Force from 2021 to 2022, and described him as “beyond reproach”.