Trump must pay $5m after jury finds him liable for sexual assault and defamation

A New York jury on Tuesday found former US president Donald Trump liable for sexual assault against writer E Jean Carroll in an incident that occurred in the 1990s. The jury did not find Mr Trump liable for rape.

Jurors also found that Mr Trump had defamed Ms Carroll in a Truth Social post, in which he called her claims a “con job”.

During a seven-day civil trial in Manhattan Federal Court, Ms Carroll, 79, told jurors Mr Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then ruined her reputation by denying it.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes and reached a unanimous decision.

Jurors ruled that Mr Trump owed Ms Carroll $2 million for sexual battery and another $3 million for defamation.

On defamation claims stemming from a statement Mr Trump made on social media in October, jurors had to reach a conclusion based on a higher legal standard — clear and convincing evidence.

Her defamation claim concerned a post on Truth Social in October 2022, in which the former president called her allegations a “complete con job” and “a hoax and a lie”.

Jurors agreed it was “highly probable” that Mr Trump's statement was false and was made maliciously, with deliberate intent to injure or out of hatred or ill will, with reckless disregard for Ms Carroll's rights.

Mr Trump reacted to Tuesday's verdict by calling it a "disgrace".

Donald Trump reacts on Truth Social to the jury's verdict on May 9, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Screengrab

Before the verdict, he posted a message claiming that “despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties”, he was not “allowed to speak or defend himself” against what he called a false accusation.

“I will therefore not speak until after the trial but will appeal the unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome,” he wrote.

Mr Trump opted not to present a defence at trial, gambling that jurors would find Ms Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case.

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” Ms Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said during closing arguments.

E Jean Carroll departs Manhattan Federal Court after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation. AFP

“He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll.”

Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told jurors that the haziness of Ms Carroll’s account made it impossible for Mr Trump to defend himself.

“With no date, no month, no year, you can't present an alibi, you can't call witnesses,” Mr Tacopina said.

“What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts.”

Alyssa Batchelor, a longtime Democratic Party strategist, told The National that Tuesday's verdict would give Mr Trump's Republican rivals a new line of attack as they try to take down the frontrunner to be nominated to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

"This could be potentially a problem for Trump in the Republican primary," Ms Batchelor said.

"This is important in demystifying the power that he has."

She said the verdict served as a "document of his disregard for women," something many voters will find important in 2024, particularly after the Supreme Court last year repealed the federal right to an abortion.

Ellie Sennett in Washington contributed to this report.