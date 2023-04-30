Philippines' President Marcos 'determined' to bolster bond with US ahead of Biden meeting

US President Joe Biden will meet Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Washington this week, in a visit aimed at strengthening ties with Manila as the White House sharpens its focus on the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Marcos on Sunday said he was "determined to forge an even stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas" during his visit to Washington, which will be the first by a Filipino president in more than a decade.

"My visit is an important one as they all are, because they are part of our efforts to further reinforce our already strong bonds with the United States by bringing our alliances into the 21st century," Mr Marcos told reporters as he prepared to leave Manila.

The Philippines' relationship with the US has appeared to strengthen under Mr Marcos.

He recently agreed to expand the parameters of the Philippines-US Enhanced Defence Co-operation Agreement (EDCA), which grants the Pentagon access to strategic bases across the Philippines.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Manila in February, when the Philippines agreed to open up as many as nine bases, including some close to the South China Sea and Taiwan’s southern shores, to the Pentagon.

My sincere thanks to 🇵🇭President @bongbongmarcos for hosting me in the Philippines. The US remains determined to support regional peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific. We deeply value our ironclad alliance & working shoulder-to-shoulder with such an indispensable ally & friend. pic.twitter.com/cucYje1M77 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) February 2, 2023

The Biden administration has continued a “pivot to Asia” in its defence priorities, centred on countering China.

The White House's defence budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 included $9.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which is geared towards boosting Washington's regional competitiveness against Beijing, and $37.7 billion for modernising US nuclear capabilities.

The historic Aukus deal with the UK and Australia is aimed at sharpening western-aligned Indo-Pacific defence capabilities.

Meanwhile, at the weekend Washington asserted its support for Manila in the South China Sea, scene of another confrontation between the Philippines and China.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The Philippines on Friday accused China's coastguard of "aggressive tactics" after an incident during a Philippines coastguard patrol close to the Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations 195km off the archipelago's coast.

China on Sunday said it was willing to handle maritime differences with countries of concern in the South China Sea through friendly consultations and warned the US against interference.

Reuters contributed to this report