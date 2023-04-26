Biden welcomes South Korea's Yoon at 'critical moment' for Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden will further demonstrate a sharpened focus on the Indo-Pacific region on Wednesday, when he hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House at a moment his administration calls “critical.”

Mr Biden will announce specific new nuclear deterrence efforts as well as a new cybersecurity initiative, investments and an educational partnership, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a preview of the trip.

“This visit, of course, also comes at a critical moment, as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities,” Mr Sullivan said.

Under the Biden administration, the US-South Korea alliance has “grown far beyond the Korean Peninsula, and is now a force for good in the Indo-Pacific and around the world”, he added.

Mr Yoon, for his part, told The Washington Post that the most important aspect of his Washington visit would be to showcase “the historical significance of the … alliance and its achievements”.

The White House did not provide details of any coming announcements, but said the meeting “will send a very clear and demonstrable signal of the United States’ credibility when it comes to its extended deterrence commitments to the Republic of Korea and to the people of Korea”.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile towards the waters off its east coast, prompting a warning in Japan for residents to take shelter.

The launch followed leader Kim Jong-un calling for “practical and offensive” war capabilities and Pyongyang cutting communication lines with Seoul that are normally used to reduce tension on the heavily armed border.

.@President_KR 은 @POTUS와 함께 🇺🇸-🇰🇷 동맹 70주년을 기념하고, 양국 간의 협력을 확대 및 강화해 나가기 위해 🇺🇸국빈 방문 길에 올랐습니다. pic.twitter.com/Xoc2xnxoid — 주한미국대사관 U.S. Embassy Seoul (@USEmbassySeoul) April 24, 2023

Mr Yoon, a conservative political rookie compared to veteran liberal politician Mr Biden, is the first leader from the Indo-Pacific to come to the Biden White House for a state visit.

Tension in the wider region will be high on the agenda, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

The Biden administration has continued a “pivot to Asia” in its defence priorities, centred on countering China.

The administration's defence budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 included $9.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which is geared towards boosting Washington's regional competitiveness against Beijing, and $37.7 billion for modernising US nuclear capabilities.

And the historic Aukus deal with the UK and Australia is aimed at sharpening Indo-Pacific defence capabilities.

Mr Yoon has emphasised the importance of the US strategic relationship. During his time in office, he has resumed joint military exercises with Washington to prepare for a potential North Korean attack and worked with the US to decrease global supply-chain dependence on China.

But the Washington-Seoul relationship does not come without challenges.

A recent report from the Washington-based Centre for a New American Security argued that “the allies have divergent preferences regarding the speed, manner and degree of partial decoupling with China”.

Seoul maintains deep trade ties with Beijing, which CNAS argued “will continue to make it vulnerable to Chinese political and economic coercion.”

South Korean “concerns about China have grown as Beijing shields Pyongyang and acts aggressively elsewhere in the region, including toward Taiwan”, the report states.

“But South Korea’s approach to China will continue to differ from that of the United States.”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group in Congress formally introduced legislation this week welcoming Mr Yoon to Washington and emphasising its relationship with Seoul as the “linchpin to safeguarding peace, security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific”.

“Our alliance is vital to addressing the enduring and emerging challenges we share, from global health and climate change to North Korea’s nuclear ambitions,” House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Gregory Meeks said in a statement.

Following the bilateral meeting and an official state dinner at the White House, Mr Yoon is scheduled to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday.