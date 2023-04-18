Joe Biden calls Ralph Yarl, teenage victim of alleged racially motivated shooting

President Joe Biden has spoken with Ralph Yarl, a black teenager who was shot last week after ringing the wrong doorbell.

Mr Biden told Ralph — who was hospitalised with life-threatening wounds but is now recovering at home — that he hopes for a swift recovery, the White House said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the prosecutor in Clay County, Missouri, announced charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action against Andrew Lester, 84, who is white, who allegedly shot the 16-year-old at his Kansas City home.

Ben Crump, one of the teenager’s lawyers, said on Twitter that he “was picking up his younger brothers when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house. A man shot Ralph twice".

Zachary Thompson, the county prosecutor, said at a televised press conference that “there was a racial component to the case", but did not elaborate. He added that Mr Lester fired through a glass door with a .32-caliber revolver.

The charges come after Mr Lester was initially released from police custody following the episode, prompting protests from civil rights leaders and others. The case quickly garnered national attention, renewing debate over both racial and gun politics.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that the administration was “fighting” for a nation where children were safe from gun violence.

Lee Merritt, another lawyer for Yarl, said in a statement on Monday that the family was “cautiously optimistic about accountability and justice” in the case.

“We are relieved that charges are finally moving forward but are disappointed in the delay that necessitated national outcry for an obvious crime", Mr Merritt added.

The Kansas City Police Department referred a request for comment to the prosecutor’s office on Monday night. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.