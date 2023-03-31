President Joe Biden 'not going to talk' about Donald Trump's indictment

In the aftermath of news that former US president Donald Trump will become the first in history to face criminal charges, President Joe Biden is keeping quiet.

Mr Trump is expected to appear in court next week after a New York grand jury voted on Thursday to indict him, following years of investigations into a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid.

As the ramifications of that historic indictment unfolded across the US on Friday, Mr Biden declined to comment while travelling to the southern state of Mississippi, which is bracing for more severe weather after a deadly tornado.

Faced with repeated questions from the press, the president reiterated: “I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden was informed of the indictment “just like every other American through the news reports”.

Vice President Kamala Harris, on an official visit to Zambia, also declined to comment.