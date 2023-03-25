Mississippi tornadoes and storms leave at least 23 dead

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as tornadoes and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage more than 160 kilometres long.

The National Weather Service said a tornado caused damage for nearly 100 kilometres north-east of Jackson, sweeping through the rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork at 113 kph without weakening and racing towards Alabama.

Photographs of the destruction published by news networks showed entire buildings left in rubble and cars turned over on their sides as people climbed through the debris in darkness.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said there were 23 confirmed deaths by early Saturday morning.

"Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," it said.

The agency said four people were missing as search and rescue teams combed through the destruction looking for survivors in Silver City.

Search and rescue teams were also out in Rolling Fork, which bore the brunt of the tornado, CNN reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Brandy Showah told CNN. “This was a very great small town, and now it’s gone.”

The National Weather Service received at least 24 reports of tornadoes overnight from storm chasers and observers.

The agency had issued an alert urging people to take cover before the bad weather struck.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” it warned. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a Twitter post on Friday night that search and rescue teams were active and that officials were sending more ambulances and emergency assets to those affected.

“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” he said.

At least two people died in Missouri as severe weather hit other areas of the southern United States. A suspected tornado touched down early on Friday in Texas, damaging homes and downing trees and power lines.

Some parts of southern Missouri received nearly 8 centimetres of rain between Thursday night and Friday morning. A car carrying six young adults was swept away and two passengers drowned as it tried to cross a bridge over a flooded stream in the town of Grovespring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Centre said Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee faced the greatest threat of tornadoes. Storms with damaging winds and hail were forecast from eastern Texas and south-eastern Oklahoma into parts of south-eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.