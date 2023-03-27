New York grand jury back on Trump hush-money case

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment to an adult film star was due to hear more evidence on Monday, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been presenting evidence about the $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of Mr Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has said he made the payment at his client's direction to buy her silence about a sexual liaison she says she had with him in 2006. Mr Trump has denied an affair took place.

It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the investigation since last Monday, when a witness favourable to him appeared before the grand jury.

The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.

The investigative grand jury is now back on Mr Trump, a source said.

Mr Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday.

He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, without evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.

The Republican has warned “potential death and destruction" would accompany any indictment. Mr Bragg's office received a threatening letter on Friday.

Mr Trump also posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of Mr Bragg. The post was later deleted.

On Thursday, Mr Trump referred to Mr Bragg, Manhattan’s first black District Attorney, as an “animal".

News agencies contributed to this report