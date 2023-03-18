Donald Trump expects to be arrested

Former US president Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

On his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, he said that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan DA’s office indicate that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

However, Mr Trump did not provide any evidence or details on how he knew about the expected arrest.

Read More Donald Trump dealt further setbacks as legal woes mount

A representative for the district attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump repeated his claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election and urged his followers to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Similar language to his message preceding the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility of the indictment of Mr Trump.

The grand jury's work in the case has been kept a secret, including any potential vote on whether to indict the former president.

The grand jury has been hearing from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has said he arranged payments totalling $280,000 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Mr Trump a decade earlier.

Mr Trump denies the encounters occurred and has cast the investigation as a "witch hunt" by a Democratic prosecutor aimed at sabotaging his 2024 presidential campaign.

This is an ongoing story ...