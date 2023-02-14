Republican Senator Tim Scott considering US presidential run

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is reportedly exploring a bid for the 2024 presidential election, adding another potential candidate to the already crowded Republican field.

Mr Scott is currently the only black Republican in the Senate and was appointed to his seat when Nikki Haley, South Carolina's governor at the time, appointed him after a retirement.

He is expected to attend a presidential forum in South Carolina next month, along with Ms Haley, who announced her own presidential campaign on Tuesday. His attendance suggests a possible serious interest in running.

A senior adviser for Mr Scott, Jennifer DeCasper, told The Wall Street Journal that he was “excited to share his vision of hope and opportunity and hear the American people’s response”.

An official campaign launch has not been scheduled or announced.

Reports say his team has planned events in electoral battleground states Iowa and South Carolina to gauge voter support.

Mr Scott has served as a senator for South Carolina since his appointment in 2013. He has been re-elected twice since.

He served as a representative in the House for two years prior and was a businessman before entering politics.

If Mr Scott joins the Republican campaign field, he will face off against former president Donald Trump and Ms Haley for the party's nomination. Mr Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, is also expected to announced his candidacy.

President Joe Biden has yet to formally announce his re-election bid.