Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump in 2024 US presidential bid

Former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday said she would run for the US presidency, becoming the first major challenger to former president Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

It marks a change for one of Mr Trump's former Cabinet officials, who two years ago said she would not challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024.

She cited the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change”, a nod to the 76-year-old Mr Trump’s age.

“You should know this about me, I don’t put up with bullies,” she said. "And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels. I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president.”

Ms Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months. Among them are Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to seek re-election in 2024, stalling any jostling for the Democratic nomination.

Ms Haley has regularly boasted about her track record of defying political expectations.

“I’ve never lost an election and I’m not going to start now,” she said.

If elected, she would be the nation’s first female president and the first US president of Indian descent.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, she grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political life.

Donald Trump with Nikki Haley in 2018. Both say they will run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidency. AP

She was an accountant when she launched her first bid for public office, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004.

Three terms later and with little statewide recognition, she mounted a long-shot campaign for governor against a large field of experienced politicians.

She racked up a number of high-profile endorsements, including from the sitting South Carolina governor Mark Sanford and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

With her 2010 victory, she became South Carolina’s first female and minority governor — and the nation’s youngest at 38. She earned a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention and gave the 'Grand Old Party' response to Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2016.

The defining moment of Ms Haley’s time as governor came after the 2015 murders of nine black parishioners in a Charleston church by a self-avowed white supremacist who had been pictured holding Confederate flags.