'UFOs' shot down over North America were not being manoeuvred, White House says

The three unidentified objects that the Pentagon shot down after they were discovered flying in North American airspace were not self-propelled or being controlled, a US official said on Monday.

“These objects were not being manoeuvred. They did not appear to have any self-propulsion,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“So the likely hypothesis is that they were being moved by the prevailing winds.”

The US military has shot down three objects in as many days, one over Canada and two over the US.

Intelligence analysts are still trying to determine what the objects were and are searching for wreckage, which fell in remote areas.

