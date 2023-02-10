Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated by Meta

Meta has reinstated former US president Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook's parent company previously said it would lift Mr Trump's accounts “in the coming weeks” and impose what it says are “heightened penalties” of between one month and two years should he breach the company's policies again.

As of Thursday night, Mr Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts were working again, though he had not posted.

The last Facebook post he wrote before his suspension from the platform was: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

A screengrab showing former US president Donald Trump's Facebook account

Mr Trump was served with a two-year ban from the social media platforms in response to the January 6 insurrection.

The former president has been most present on Truth Social, a fringe far-right platform.

With his accounts now reactivated, Mr Trump is free to post to his 34 million followers on Facebook and 23.4 million followers on Instagram.

Mr Trump has not posted on Twitter since that account was reactivated in December.

The reactivation of Mr Trump's accounts deliver a critical communications tool to him as he seeks the presidency once again.

Reuters contributed to this report