Donald Trump's Truth Social to join Rumble advertising platform

Truth Social, former US president Donald Trump's social media platform, will join video-sharing firm Rumble's advertising platform as its first publisher, the companies announced.

The announcement reflects a deepening relationship between Trump Media & Technology Group — Truth Social's parent company — and Rumble, a Canadian video-sharing platform that caters to conservatives.

“A significant part of the internet is now served through the Rumble ecosystem, which gives advertisers a new place to target customers aligned with our mission to fight back against cancel culture,” Rumble chief executive Chris Pavlovski said in a press release.

They had already agreed to a “technology and cloud services” deal in December that would include video and streaming for Truth Social.

Truth Social was launched a year after Mr Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol over the risk of more violence as well as his repeated, debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The social media platform was launched in Apple's App Store in February. It is not yet available in the Google Play Store.

Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group are looking to position themselves as alternatives to Big Tech companies.

“By partnering with Rumble Ads, Truth Social is poised to displace the Big Tech platforms as a superior venue for businesses to connect with an extraordinarily engaged audience of millions of real people,” said Trump Media and Technology Group chief executive Devin Nunes.

As of Tuesday, Mr Trump had 3.89 million followers on Truth Social, compared to the 88 million he had on Twitter before he was banned.

Reuters contributed to this report