Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump submits final report

An Atlanta, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 presidential election issued its final report, the judge overseeing the case said on Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set a January 24 hearing date to determine whether the report would be made public. The grand jury, which has now been dissolved, recommended that the report be released, Mr McBurney said in his order.

The special grand jury had investigated for six months whether the former president and/or his allies had engaged in criminal efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

“The court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter,” Mr McBurney wrote in his order.

Mr Trump narrowly lost the state to then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In a leaked phone call, it was revealed that the embattled president had asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” — one more vote than what Mr Biden had beaten Mr Trump by.

That January 2021 phone call prompted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills to open a criminal investigation.

The case has featured evidence from some of those inside Mr Trump's inner circle including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former national security adviser.

Mr Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also provided evidence, as did Lindsey Graham, a US senator and Trump ally.

The grand jury investigation is one of several in which Mr Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election are being investigated.

Reuters contributed to this report